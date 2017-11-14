Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Jonesboro Police Department) (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Monqrea Mortae Buchanan of Jonesboro negotiated the guilty plea Monday.

He was involved in the armed robbery of the Valero gas station on W. Nettleton Ave. in March 2017.

Police say while the clerk was opening the registers, a customer walked into the store. Buchanan then pulled a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at the customer. They stole $40 from the customer and took $565 from the cash register.

Buchanan was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

