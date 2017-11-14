Grant will allow life-saving training for first responders

Around 600 Northeast Arkansas first responders will learn how to save lives with tourniquets thanks to a grant from the Blue & You Foundation.

The Stop the Bleeding Foundation will receive the $149,334 grant to begin classes for police officers and firefighters in 2018.

“Almost universally they’re the first people on the scene, particularly in a rural area such as the one we live in,” Stop the Bleeding President and Co-founder Spencer Guinn said.

Each participant in the classes will also get an individual first aid kit to carry with them while on and off duty.

“It's a medically under-served area and it may be quite some time before professional medical help arrives,” Guinn said. “By training law enforcement and fire-rescue they can go ahead and start treating people and apply potentially life-saving care.”

It would normally cost a department about $500 to send one person to a class like this, but this grant will allow Dr. Guinn to teach departments at no cost to them.

He said during the past two years since the program began, they have seen 15 lives saved from this tourniquet training just in Northeast Arkansas.

“We’re a part of an overall, state-wide project and the latest number I heard is about 65 lives saved in the state of Arkansas in the last two years,” Guinn said.

The classes from this grant will begin in January.

To request the training of a police or fire department, email Dr. Guinn at spencer@stopthebleedingfoundation.org.

