I-55 lanes open after bridge repair completed

Beam moved into place to repair bridge on I-55 Wednesday. (Source: ARDOT via Twitter) Beam moved into place to repair bridge on I-55 Wednesday. (Source: ARDOT via Twitter)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The northbound lanes of an interstate highway in Mississippi County are back open after repairs to a bridge were made following a recent accident.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation states the northbound lane of Interstate 55 just west of Burdette opened up around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 5.5 mile stretch of road was closed over three hours as crews made repairs.

The bridge sustained damage after a crash last week.

