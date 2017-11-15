UA confirms athletic director out, Long releases statement - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

UA confirms athletic director out, Long releases statement

Jeff Long (Source: arkansasrazorbacks.com) Jeff Long (Source: arkansasrazorbacks.com)
Julie Cromer Peoples (Source: arkansasrazorbacks.com) Julie Cromer Peoples (Source: arkansasrazorbacks.com)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Jeff Long is now the former athletic director of the University of Arkansas, according to a university official.

Little Rock affiliate KATV reports that University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz confirmed Long was relieved of his position.

The announcement comes after many news outlets reported Wednesday that Long was let go.

The university will reportedly honor Long's contract provisions. He was contracted through June 2022.

Steinmetz praised Long's "character and integrity" but noted Long had recently lost the support of fans, alumni and university leaders.

Long was hired away from Pittsburgh by Arkansas, and he replaced former longtime athletic director Frank Broyles at the beginning of 2008.

Long released a statement on his dismissal from the University of Arkansas. To read that statement posted by KATV, click here.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Senior Associate Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples will step in as interim director.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

