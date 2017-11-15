Student facing expulsion following cyber threat

A virtual threat could have real-world implications for a Jonesboro student.

While a group of International Studies Magnet School students played an online game Monday, police say the 12-year-old suspect became angry at the 11-year-old victim and stated: “Go F yourself before I come to school with…a freaking gun.”

The victim took a screenshot of the alleged comment then removed the suspect from the online group.

The next day the child and other witnesses to the alleged incident reported it to the school administrators.

After the students returned to class, Principal Arthur Jackson spoke to the suspect and asked if he had any weapons in his backpack. The boy said no.

Jackson searched the backpack, the initial incident report stated, and found no weapons.

Jackson contacted Officer Jon Baker who explained to the suspect the “seriousness of the accusations and possibility of criminal charges.”

The principal called the boy’s mother to speak with her and have her pick up the suspect, the report said.

According to Baker’s report, the threats “did not meet any criteria of a crime.” He said the school’s administrators sent a complaint form to the juvenile office.

The school’s 2017-18 student handbook specifically states:

Electronic Acts of Bullying are prohibited whether or not the electronic act originated on school property or with school equipment, if the electronic act is directed specifically at students or school personnel and maliciously intended for the purpose of disrupting school, and has a high likelihood of succeeding in that purpose.

Students who violate the policy are “subject to disciplinary action up to and including expulsion.”

Jackson told Region 8 News that the student would face disciplinary action. He did not elaborate.

