Suspect faces yet another stolen guns charge

A man already out on bond on two previous stolen weapons charges is back behind bars after police claim they found him yet again with stolen guns.

Members of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested 19-year-old Kahdarius Wilson and 22-year-old Demarius Locke during a parole search Tuesday at a home in the 700-block of Kitchen Street.

During the search, officers reported finding two pistols and a rifle in a bedroom closet.

According to the incident report, the investigators found an unloaded .38 caliber revolver on a purple bag. When police checked it through dispatch, they learned it had been reported stolen earlier this year from Turtle Creek Pawn Shop.

An officer also reported finding a Norinco SKS rifle with one round in the chamber and 8 in the magazine stuffed in the bag. It, too, had been reported stolen.

A .22 revolver was also found inside the bag, the report stated.

Locke, who lives at the home, reportedly told police the .38 was his, but he did not know anything about the other two firearms.

During the search, police reported finding a red, white, and blue bag in the closet containing clothes belonging to Wilson who was also at the home.

Police arrested Locke and Wilson on suspicion of theft by receiving-firearms and took them to the Craighead County Detention Center. On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge both men. He set Locke's bond at $4,500 cash/surety.

Corporal Jason Chester noted in court that this was Wilson's third arrest in 7 months.

At the time of the search, Wilson was free on bond for two previous charges of theft by receiving stolen weapons.

His latest arrest came just two weeks ago when police said they found a stolen handgun stuffed inside his waistband. A judge found probable cause to charge him and set his bond at $5,000.

Wilson was also arrested earlier this year on a similar charge after police say he admitted a stolen gun found hidden in a dishwasher was his. A judge set his bond at $1,500.

Chester told Fowler on Wednesday that he had spoken with the detectives investigating the previous cases who recommended a $250,000 bond which the judge set.

Fowler ordered both men to appear in circuit court on Dec. 27.

