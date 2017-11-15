Police department to offer part-time officer training classes

The police chief of Weiner will take on the task of teacher in an effort to improve his department’s ranks.

Chief Ryan Price will lead part-time officer training classes starting in December.

The classes, which will be held at the Weiner High School, will be held through February.

Upon completion of the course, students will be able to become part-time certified officers.

According to a social media post, qualified candidates must 21 years of age and own a firearm.

For more information, contact Chief Price at 870-930-4162.

