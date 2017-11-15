Police department number used in possible scam - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police department number used in possible scam

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) -

Potential scammers are using a real police department's number to make fake calls about warrants, police say.

The Marked Tree Police Department issued a warning about the calls in a post on Wednesday.

In the post, the department states someone called a resident and told him he had a warrant and his driver's license was suspended.

That call came from MTPD's phone number, (870) 358-2024.

The resident was instructed to call an 800 number to pay off the balance to reinstate his license.

However, the department does not call residents about warrants, according to the post. Also, there is also no 800 number to pay tickets or warrants.

MTPD states this is a scam.

If you receive such a call, you're asked to contact the Marked Tree Police Department.

