University of Arkansas calls for $10M in repairs for stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - University of Arkansas officials say a stadium in Little Rock needs up to $10 million in improvements to continue hosting university football games.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that officials with the university and the state Department of Parks and Tourism exchanged documents with each other regarding the status of the War Memorial Stadium. The documents detail several improvements university officials say are necessary to bring the stadium in line with fan demands, meet the needs of TV partners and support potential changes to Southeastern Conference regulations.
    
The university has played annually at the stadium since it opened in 1948. But it's unclear if the school's football will continue to play there after a contract between the parties ends in 2018.
    
The documents don't show any official recommendations pertaining to stadium upgrades.
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

