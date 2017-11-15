Drugs, gun found during police operation

A Forrest City man was arrested after police reported finding drugs and a gun at his home.

According to the Forrest City Police Department, 51-year-old Kirk Mosby was arrested during Operation White Viper.

During September and October detectives were tasked with locating street-level meth dealers.

As the investigation unfolded, officers received information about a residence of interest on Cook Street. Informants and citizens identified Mosby as the owner of the residence.

Police state Mosby had "many narcotics complaints filed against him" in the same neighborhood and had recently moved to 118 East Cook St.

A search warrant was later issued for the residence.

On Tuesday night FCPD stated a search was executed at the home.

Mosby was seen running to the back of the house as police made entry. Four people including Mosby were detained without incident.

Officers reported finding illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as a loaded .25 caliber handgun.

Mosby took ownership of all the evidence and was later charged with the following:

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (Class Y felony)

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance methamphetamine with purpose to deliver (Class C felony)

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver (Class D felony)

Possession of a firearm by certain persons (Class B felony)

Drug paraphernalia (Class D felony)

Proximity to certain facilities (Enhancement)

Chief Deon Lee commended his Street Crimes Unit for there hard work and assured residents the investigation was only the beginning.

"I would like to let the citizens know that this is just a small piece of the puzzle in this ongoing investigation and I am expecting more arrests in the coming months," Chief Lee said. "I would also like give thanks to the continued efforts of our citizens that are helping us to make a difference.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android