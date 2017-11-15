Community watch program sees decrease in crime

One community is trying to take control of crime with a neighborhood watch program.

Tyronza started this crime watch program back in August.

Crime Watch Coordinator Jennifer Hawkins said they are definitely seeing a difference.

“The drugs aren’t as bad. The crime is not as bad,” Hawkins said. “You don’t see as much of people’s stuff getting stolen.”

Hawkins said members of the watch program try to keep up with everything going on in the community, including the good and the bad.

Each member has an assigned block to keep an eye on, she said, and they make sure everyone is kept in the loop.

She also stays in contact with the police department to monitor their progress.

“The police department supports us 100 percent on everything we do, and we support them,” Hawkins said. “We try to work together as much as we can.”

Hawkins said it’s all about having each other’s backs and watching out for each other.

“You have to back and support your community 100 percent, and you have to back and support your police department 100 percent because if you don’t, nothing good comes out of your community,” Hawkins said. “If you’re there and you help one another, then you know everybody has each other’s backs, and that’s what we try to do.”

The crime watch members mentioned creating an app to communicate with one another. However, since the community is small, Hawkins said calling each other has been working well so far.

Plans to extend the watch program have not been discussed yet, but Hawkins did say they are going to try.

To other communities experiencing crime issues, Hawkins recommends pulling together as a community to strengthen it and see fewer crimes.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android