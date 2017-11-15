Apartment fire in Walnut Ridge displaces residents - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Apartment fire in Walnut Ridge displaces residents

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A fire at an apartment complex in Walnut Ridge has displaced several residents.

According to Mayor Charles Snapp, the fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at the Walnut Ridge Square Apartments behind the Lawrence County Family clinic.

Walnut Ridge Assistant Fire Chief Chris Jones says a family was moving into an apartment, put something on the stove, accidentally and unknowingly turned the stove on, causing the fire. 

Four families have been displaced, with four apartments affected by the fire. Two of the apartments were severely damaged. 

The First Free Will Baptist Church is offering its youth center as a temporary place for the fire victims to stay.

