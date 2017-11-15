Former Commissioner Ralph Griffin dies at 84

JONESBORO (AGFC) - Ralph B. Griffin, 84, of Jonesboro, a former commissioner with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, died Nov. 11 in Memphis. He was born in Jonesboro April 8, 1933, and lived there his entire life.

Griffin, appointed by Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller, was a member of the Commission from July 11, 1969-June 30, 1976. Among other projects, he was involved in stocking eastern wild turkeys on St. Francis Sunken Lands Wildlife Management Area.

He was a graduate of State High School and Arkansas State University. He owned and managed property, and was manager of Griffin Hunting Club in Fulton County. Griffin was an Army helicopter pilot while stationed in Germany during 1954-57.