A Better Region 8: Help 'Fill the Food Bank'

Thanksgiving is just days away. And while we're all taking inventory of what we're thankful for, let's take a moment and remember those in need.

Right here in Region 8, five-thousand people a week seek emergency food assistance from a food pantry, soup kitchen, shelter or other program associated with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. 27% of those are children under the age of 18.

Now is the time to replenish the Food Bank's depleted shelves. Join us, along with the Jonesboro Radio Group, for "Fill the Food Bank" this Thursday, from 6am - 6:30pm at the Kroger Marketplace on Caraway in Jonesboro.

Donating is easy, just drive up and drop non-perishable food items or cash, and you'll help feed the hungry this holiday season.

Showing our thanks by giving back and donating much-needed food to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

