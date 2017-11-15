Corps of Engineers seeks comments related to Greers Ferry Lake

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District is seeking public comments on documents related to water supply storage reallocation at Greers Ferry Lake. The comments period will be open until Dec. 18.

The Little Rock District is conducting this project under the authority of the Water Supply Act of 1958.

The documents for review are a draft water supply reallocation storage report including the draft environmental assessment and a draft finding of no significant impact. The proposed work would cause no significant adverse effects to the human environment, and an environmental impact statement will not be required.

The documents can be reviewed on the Internet at: https://go.usa.gov/xnbhR or hard-copies can be reviewed at:

Greers Ferry Project Office

700 Heber Springs Road North

Heber Springs, Arkansas 72543