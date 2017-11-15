Board votes to expand wine options for Arkansas grocers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has voted to issue new wine permits for grocery stores in the state.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the board voted Wednesday after a federal judge rejected an effort by some Arkansas liquor stores to block expanded wine sales by grocers.



Grocery and convenience stores that were limited to selling only small-batch farm wines will now be able to expand their selections to include all wine varieties as early as Thursday.



The law creating a grocery-store wine permit officially took effect Oct. 1. But Wednesday's meeting was the first chance the board had to consider more than 200 permit applications that have been waiting at least 30 days.



Liquor stores had argued that grocers were subject to less strict requirements. But the board's director says liquor stores have stricter rules because they also sell hard liquor.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

