ASP trooper injured when suspect resists arrest

A trooper with Arkansas State Police suffered injuries this week when he says a Jonesboro man resisted arrest.

While on patrol early Monday morning, Trooper Asa Ladd stated he saw a red pickup truck make an improper turn from Culberhouse Road onto Southwest Drive.

Ladd turned on his lights and siren, and the truck pulled into a bank parking lot.

The front seat passenger, later identified as Shane Wooldridge, was “holding his seatbelt in his hand instead of having it properly secured,” Ladd stated in his probable cause affidavit.

The trooper asked for his name and Wooldridge reportedly replied his first name was Kevin.

Ladd entered the information into NCIC/ACIC, but the photo return did not match the suspect’s.

When the ASP officer attempted to take Wooldridge into custody, Ladd said “he pulled away and pushed back into me, causing us to fall backwards onto the pavement.”

Despite the trooper’s multiple orders to stop resisting, Wooldridge reportedly “refused to comply, pulling away, grabbing at my hands and uniform, and even throwing his arms up” in an attempt to hit Ladd.

After struggling for two minutes, Ladd managed to arrest Wooldridge.

Ladd reported in the court documents that he sustained injuries to both elbows, both knees, and right hand. When he appeared in video court Wednesday, Ladd wore an Ace bandage around his right elbow which had a contusion on the lower inside of the joint.

After reviewing the trooper’s affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Wooldridge with second-degree battery, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation, and obstructing governmental operations.

Wooldridge is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a Dec. 27 court appearance.

