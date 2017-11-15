Suspect hits the roof when officers try to stop him

Jonesboro police say a man went to great heights to avoid a drug bust.

After receiving several citizen complaints regarding drug and bootlegging traffic, members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a parole search Tuesday at a home in the 1000-block of Creath Street.

When investigators arrived they reported seeing 42-year-old Ahmad Wright walk out of the home.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Wright saw the officers and turned to walk away in a different direction.

When he saw more officers approaching from that direction, the documents said he “pulled his red backpack off and threw it on top of the roof of the residence.”

The officers detained Wright until the fire department could arrive and retrieve the backpack from the roof.

Inside the bag, officers said they found a mason jar containing 4 grams of marijuana. They also reportedly found 8 individually wrapped bags containing 11.8 grams of marijuana and a set of digital scales.

Officers arrested Wright and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies. If convicted, he could face up to 6 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

The judge set Wright’s bond at $1,500 cash/surety with a Dec. 27 court date.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android