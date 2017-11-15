Bones and bags: Drug bust interrupts dominoes game

Jonesboro police arrested a man playing dominoes after they said they found bags of pot stuffed in his coat and his pants.

After receiving several citizen complaints regarding drug and bootlegging traffic, members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a parole search Tuesday at a home in the 1000-block of Creath Street.

When they arrived, SCU Investigator saw 41-year-old Marlow Lamont Williams of West Helena sitting in a chair, playing dominoes.

Knowing Williams was on felony parole, Jefferson searched Williams’ person and reportedly found a cellophane zip bag containing 21 grams of marijuana in 8 individually wrapped cellophane baggies inside his crotch.

In a chair next to Williams’ chair was a black leather coat containing more Ziploc bags, a digital scale, and cellophane baggie containing another 18.6 grams of marijuana, the court documents stated.

On Wednesday, Williams appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge him with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fowler set his bond at $5,000 and told Williams to appear in court on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android