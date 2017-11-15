New committee encourages recycling

The Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce used America Recycles Day on Wednesday to spread awareness about recycling.

The chamber’s Green Business Committee held a recycling event where they collected used clothes, shoes, electronics, toys, books, and more.

Many of the items were taken to Abilities Unlimited or Goodwill so they can benefit someone else.

“Right now, everybody is thinking of the holiday season and Christmas, so the first thing we tell you is to get rid of the stuff that you don’t use,” Green Business Committee Chair Brittany Mortin said. “You know, make room for the new stuff and don’t just throw it in the trash. There’s tons of places and people less fortunate that need these items.”

Mortin said the committee is going to be doing a lot more events in 2018 to teach the Jonesboro community how to reuse, renew, and recycle.

“We look forward to helping the community learn more about recycling and giving them the ability to actually recycle,” Mortin said. “The city is a big city and we’re growing fast and so our recycling program needs to grow faster.”

