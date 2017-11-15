JPD: Fines possible if you don't move vehicle off road after crash

Drivers, you can be fined if you do not move off the street following a fender bender.

“If a person is involved in an accident and it is property damage only, there are no physical injuries and the vehicle isn’t disabled, then the law says that drivers must move their vehicles out of the roadway,” Sgt. Cassie Brandon with Jonesboro Police Department, said.

Though this law is fairly new, according to Brandon, drivers in Jonesboro believe staying at a crash site will help police with their investigation, which JPD sees often.

Brandon said that is not the case.

“Conventional wisdom is that you always didn’t want to move your vehicle so when the officers arrived to do their investigation, they could see how the cars were sitting and it might help them investigate,” Brandon said. “Unfortunately, that causes more problems. It’s more important to us to keep the roads safe.”

For local officers, this has caused major traffic jams and response to other crashes surrounding the initial crash.

Brandon said drivers can be fined if the police arrive at a crash scene and they are not obeying the law; however, since the law is new, Brandon said officers have not written any tickets to drivers caught doing this, but educate them about the law.

“The officers can still conduct their investigation and figure out what happened based on drivers' statements, witnesses' statements and plus whatever evidence they find at the scene,” Brandon said “We are trained in accident investigations. So, don't let that be a concern. Our concern is your safety.”

In just one week, according to Jonesboro E911 Director, Jeff Presley, Jonesboro police responded to 55 non-injury accidents.

