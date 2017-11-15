Western Greene Co. Fire Department awarded grant

One fire department in Greene County will add a new vehicle to their fleet.

The Western Greene County Fire District Fire Department was recently notified they had been awarded a $15,000 grant.

According to Bart Rowe, fire official, they plan to replace their current tanker truck.

The grant money will go to purchase equipment for that truck.

