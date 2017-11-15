Western Greene Co. Fire Department awarded grant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Western Greene Co. Fire Department awarded grant

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

One fire department in Greene County will add a new vehicle to their fleet.

The Western Greene County Fire District Fire Department was recently notified they had been awarded a $15,000 grant.

According to Bart Rowe, fire official, they plan to replace their current tanker truck.

The grant money will go to purchase equipment for that truck.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Major road projects to come out of 2018 budget

    Major road projects to come out of 2018 budget

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 11:23 PM EST2017-11-16 04:23:48 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-11-16 04:39:22 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    As Jonesboro continues to approve the city’s 2018 budget by the end of the year, council members is already warning residents of a lot of road projects expected to come.

    As Jonesboro continues to approve the city’s 2018 budget by the end of the year, council members is already warning residents of a lot of road projects expected to come.

  • School's farm is a food source for families

    School's farm is a food source for families

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:44 PM EST2017-11-16 03:44:15 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:54 PM EST2017-11-16 03:54:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Westside High School Agriculture program has reached a new level as students are learning first-hand the business behind farming.

    The Westside High School Agriculture program has reached a new level as students are learning first-hand the business behind farming.

  • Western Greene Co. Fire Department awarded grant

    Western Greene Co. Fire Department awarded grant

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:23 PM EST2017-11-16 03:23:56 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:37 PM EST2017-11-16 03:37:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One fire department in Greene County will add a new vehicle to their fleet.

    One fire department in Greene County will add a new vehicle to their fleet.

    •   
Powered by Frankly