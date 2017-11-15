Major road projects to come out of 2018 budget

As Jonesboro continues to approve the city’s 2018 budget by the end of the year, council members are already warning residents of a lot of road projects expected to come.

The city received around $90 million from the state to help fund multiple transportation improvement projects over the next several years.

In 2018, they plan to use $4.1 million of that to improve projects such as major intersections in Jonesboro.

That includes adding dedicated right-turn lanes to intersections such as Red Wolf Boulevard and Nettleton Avenue and Red Wolf and Stallings.

The city is also looking at adding yellow traffic signals to help move traffic along faster.

Other major projects planned in the budget include widening the intersection of Highland Drive and Southwest Drive as well as the intersection of Parker Road and Harrisburg Road.

Mayor Harold Perrin said he wants to address the traffic issues as best as they can with the money that they have.

Bill Campbell, the city's communications director, said they are still in the designing phase of these projects.

Other projects include finishing a walking trial that would connect Matthews Medical Mile to Allen Park.

According to Campbell, the city is also looking at spending $1 million on overlays and proceeding with the Nettleton and Highland overpass.

The budget still has to be approved by city council which is scheduled for its first reading Nov. 21.

