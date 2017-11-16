Great American Smokeout encourages smokers to quit for one day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Great American Smokeout encourages smokers to quit for one day

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

On the third Thursday of November, the American Cancer Society wants everyone to stop smoking.

It’s called the Great American Smokeout, and it encourages tobacco users to quit for one day.

According to the American Cancer Society, it can encourage someone to make a plan to quit and by quitting for even one day, smokers will take a step toward better health.

