Great American Smokeout encourages smokers to quit for one day

On the third Thursday of November, the American Cancer Society wants everyone to stop smoking.

It’s called the Great American Smokeout, and it encourages tobacco users to quit for one day.

According to the American Cancer Society, it can encourage someone to make a plan to quit and by quitting for even one day, smokers will take a step toward better health.

For details on the Great American Smokeout, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android