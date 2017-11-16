Bargain Hunt to fill part of former Kmart space

The former Kmart building will be partially occupied by another retail chain.

Haag Brown Commercial announced Thursday that Bargain Hunt will be located at the southern end of the former Kmart space taking up 27,490 square feet adjacent to Surplus Warehouse.

Known as part of the Highland Square Shopping Center, the former Kmart building is divided into three separate spaces.

Joshua Brown of Haag Brown Commercial expects to have the entire space filled by 2018.

Bargain Hunt is described as a "retail chain which offers customers quality name-brand merchandise such as apparel for men, women and kids, electronics, home goods, furniture, bedding and toys at 30% to 60% off the original retail price."

