Bargain Hunt to fill part of former Kmart space - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bargain Hunt to fill part of former Kmart space

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The former Kmart building will be partially occupied by another retail chain.

Haag Brown Commercial announced Thursday that Bargain Hunt will be located at the southern end of the former Kmart space taking up 27,490 square feet adjacent to Surplus Warehouse.

Known as part of the Highland Square Shopping Center, the former Kmart building is divided into three separate spaces.

Joshua Brown of Haag Brown Commercial expects to have the entire space filled by 2018.

Bargain Hunt is described as a "retail chain which offers customers quality name-brand merchandise such as apparel for men, women and kids, electronics, home goods, furniture, bedding and toys  at 30% to 60% off the original retail price."

For more information about the store, click here.

  Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:55 PM EST2017-11-18 02:55:05 GMT
    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

  FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:51 PM EST2017-11-18 02:51:13 GMT
    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission's to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

  Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:47 PM EST2017-11-18 02:47:34 GMT
    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O'Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

