Report: Record cotton crop projected for Arkansas

Cotton seems to be king in the Natural State, one report states.

According to Talk Business & Politics, the 2017 crops are projected to produce 1.06 million bales, about 60,000 more than was projected in October.

With those numbers, production would be up 22 percent more than produced one year ago.

Arkansas is ranked third nationally in cotton production.

TB&P also stated soybean crops are up for 2017, while corn and rice are down.

