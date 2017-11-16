Batesville man killed in early-morning crash

A Batesville died following a car crash early Thursday morning.

According to Arkansas State Police, Jaime Rodriguez, 53, of Batesville was driving west on Arkansas Highway 18, west of Arkansas Highway 384 in Jackson County, just after 7 a.m. when the crash happened.

The 2017 Honda Accord he was driving ran off the left side of the road, went airborne, and struck a culvert, the crash report stated.

ASP also stated the road was dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

