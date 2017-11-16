College makes donations to Angel Tree programs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

College makes donations to Angel Tree programs

CSC members Donna York (left) and Mandy Brooks (right) to Officer Glenn Crymes, Officer Greg Vannatter and Police Chief, B.J. Day. (Source: Ozarka College) CSC members Donna York (left) and Mandy Brooks (right) to Officer Glenn Crymes, Officer Greg Vannatter and Police Chief, B.J. Day. (Source: Ozarka College)
Tess Weatherford (right), Ozarka College CSC president, is pictured presenting a check for $232.50 to Cathy Savell (left) from Izard County DHS. (Source: Ozarka College) Tess Weatherford (right), Ozarka College CSC president, is pictured presenting a check for $232.50 to Cathy Savell (left) from Izard County DHS. (Source: Ozarka College)
MELBOURNE, AR (KAIT) -

To help make Christmas merry and bright for kids, a technical college has donated money to two Angel Tree programs.

Ozarka College stated Thursday their Classified Staff Council (CSC) donated Angel Tree programs in Stone County and Izard County.

Both programs each received $232.50.

The money was raised during a fundraiser the CSC hosted in October.

