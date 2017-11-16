Standridge dies after cancer battle

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state senator has died at the age of 50 after battling cancer.



Humphrey Funeral Service in Russellville says Sen. Greg Standridge died Thursday morning. Standridge had represented District 16 in the Legislature, which includes Newton and Pope counties as well as parts of Boone, Carroll and Van Buren counties.



Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that Standridge was "a source of encouragement and strength." He called the Republican senator a "friend and dedicated public servant." Senate President Jonathan Dismang said Standridge "brought joy and kindness with him wherever he went."



Standridge filled a vacancy in the Senate in 2015 after then-Sen. Michael Lamoureux left to become Hutchinson's chief of staff. Standridge is survived by his wife and four children.

