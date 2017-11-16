Standridge dies after cancer battle - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Standridge dies after cancer battle

Sen. Greg Standridge (Source: www.arkleg.state.ar.us) Sen. Greg Standridge (Source: www.arkleg.state.ar.us)

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state senator has died at the age of 50 after battling cancer.
    
Humphrey Funeral Service in Russellville says Sen. Greg Standridge died Thursday morning. Standridge had represented District 16 in the Legislature, which includes Newton and Pope counties as well as parts of Boone, Carroll and Van Buren counties.
    
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that Standridge was "a source of encouragement and strength." He called the Republican senator a "friend and dedicated public servant." Senate President Jonathan Dismang said Standridge "brought joy and kindness with him wherever he went."
    
Standridge filled a vacancy in the Senate in 2015 after then-Sen. Michael Lamoureux left to become Hutchinson's chief of staff. Standridge is survived by his wife and four children.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:22 PM EST2017-11-18 02:22:20 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:55 PM EST2017-11-18 02:55:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

  • FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:40 PM EST2017-11-18 02:40:38 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:51 PM EST2017-11-18 02:51:13 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission’s to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission’s to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

  • Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-11-18 02:07:11 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:47 PM EST2017-11-18 02:47:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O’Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O’Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

    •   
Powered by Frankly