ABC fines area businesses for selling to minors

The Alcoholic Beverage Control board fined a Trumann convenience store and placed it on probation for selling alcohol to a minor.

During its board meeting Wednesday in Little Rock the ABC board approved a $1,000 fine and one-year probation for Flash Market #32, 1727 Hwy. 69 Blvd, for sale to a minor.

Other businesses found in violation of their permits, included:

George’s Liquor, 201 E. Main, Trumann. Fined $300, 90 days probation for sale to a minor.

Greers Ferry Yacht Club, 7910 Edgemont Rd., Greers Ferry: Fined $500, 90 days probation for serving alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated patron.

Jordan’s Kwik Stop #47, 800 W. Speedway, Trumann: $1,000 fine, one year probation for sale to a minor.

Trumann Citgo, 541 Hwy. 463 South, Trumann: $1,000 fine, one year probation for sale to a minor.

Tobacco World USA, 1409 Malcolm Ave., Newport: Fined $100, 30 days probation for no timely change of manager application submitted. Given 30 days to submit an acceptable change of manager or the permit will be placed on suspension.

Permittees must pay the fines by Dec. 5 or the permits will be suspended.

