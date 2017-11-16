Days after pleading guilty to gun theft, suspect facing new weap - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Days after pleading guilty to gun theft, suspect facing new weapons charge

Jeterian Lauderdale (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Jeterian Lauderdale (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR

A little more than two weeks after pleading guilty for his part in stealing 64 guns from a pawn shop, a Jonesboro man appeared before a judge on new weapons charges.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge Jeterian Alize Lauderdale with possession of a firearm by certain persons, a Class D felony. He set Lauderdale’s bond at $50,000 cash/surety.

According to court documents, the Street Crimes Unit conducted a probation search Wednesday on Lauderdale’s home in the 2500-block of Bonnie Jean.

During the search, they found Lauderdale hiding inside a closet.

They also reported finding a Glock 9mm pistol, and two loaded 30-round magazines in the same room where he was hiding.

The detectives noted that Lauderdale is currently on probation for a felony offense and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

According to online court documents, Lauderdale pleaded guilty to the Feb. 6 Turtle Creek Pawn Shop burglary in which 64 firearms were stolen, along with TVs, computers, and other electronics.

On Oct. 30, Circuit Judge Richard Lusby sentenced him to 36 months probation after Lauderdale entered a negotiated plea of guilty to commercial burglary.

Lusby also sentenced Lauderdale to 60 months suspended imposition of sentence on the charges of theft of property-firearm and criminal mischief. Lauderdale also received 12 months suspended on a charge of theft of property less than $1,000.

He was also ordered to pay all court costs, fees, and $6,035 in restitution. 

