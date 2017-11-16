Democrat announces run for Crawford's seat - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Democrat announces run for Crawford's seat

Chintan Desai (Source: desaiforcongress.com) Chintan Desai (Source: desaiforcongress.com)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (KAIT) -

A Democratic challenger announced he is running to unseat Congressman Rick Crawford in Arkansas’ First Congressional District.

Chintan Desai moved to Arkansas seven years ago from San Luis Obispo, CA but now resides in Helena-West Helena.

Desai is the regional project manager for KIPP Delta school.

He says he is running because he has not seen much improvement.

His plans in his words are to make higher education more affordable, closing the income and wealth gap, gun-control legislation that makes sense, and slowing climate change.

The primary elections will be held in May 2018.

