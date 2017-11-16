JPD: October crime rate down, but crimes against persons up

Overall crime in Jonesboro fell during the month of October compared to last year's total, but the number of crimes against persons rose 25%.

On Thursday, Chief Rick Elliott released the Jonesboro Police Department's Monthly Report for Oct. 2017.

The report states that crime in the city was down 21% from the same time last year. In Oct. 2016, the department investigated 1,542 NIBRS reportable offenses. This year, JPD investigated 1,223.

While property crimes, crimes of proactive policing, and other crimes all saw decreases, crimes against persons rose 25%.

According to the report, crimes against persons include robbery (down 60%) and aggravated assault (up 50%).

Here is the full report:

