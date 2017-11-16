Westside coaches on paid leave over hazing ritual allegations

Two coaches with the Westside School District are on paid administrative leave following allegations of hazing.

According to a statement from the Mixon Law Firm, which represents the school district, the school's administration was notified about a possible hazing initiation ritual among its high school football team.

While investigating, the district placed two coaches on paid administrative leave.

According to the statement, the incident was reported to the child maltreatment hotline. The statement said the district will "cooperate with any law enforcement investigation."

Region 8 News spoke with Superintendent Scott Gauntt Thursday afternoon. He could not comment further on the investigation.

According to Westside's student handbook and Arkansas law, all forms of hazing are prohibited.

The statement said, "The District encourages any students or parents who have information concerning this matter to contact their school principal. All hazing allegations will be taken seriously."

