Possible pay raises for Randolph County employees

Randolph County has been working on their budget for the upcoming year, and it could mean pay raises for county employees.

The treasurer has requested that all budgets be turned in by Friday, Nov. 17.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen said they would then begin putting the numbers together and hopefully have a total number the following week.

After Thanksgiving, the budget committee will get together and start looking at numbers.

“Bottom line we have to look at revenue sources,” Jansen said. “And we have to look at how much revenue is coming in.”

By state mandate, Jansen said there are certain services the city must provide and account for in the total budget.

They are hoping to give employees substantial raises this year.

Randolph County sheriff’s deputies have asked multiple times about raises.

Jansen believes deputies are seeking pay comparable to the Pocahontas City Police.

“They have a job that’s dangerous, can be dangerous, and they understand that,” Jansen said. “I think the public understands that. But the quorum court has to look at revenues.”

The quorum court ultimately decides who gets a raise and how much it will be.

Jansen said it’s all about trying to accomplish everyone’s needs within their budget.

Jansen said last year employees received $1,500 and better insurance rates than in the past.

“We’re trying to hang on to our employees,” Jansen said. “So we’ll see if it works or not.”

Jansen did add that county employees typically get raises annually.

