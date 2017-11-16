Administration gathers for college president's going away reception

Many people gathered Thursday afternoon for a going away reception for Williams Baptist College President Tom Jones.

Jones and his wife are moving to California, and he is leaving his position at WBC.

Unfortunately, Dr. Jones was unable to attend due to illness.

However, many of his colleagues said over his five years as president of the college, Jones made quite an impact.

Interim President of Williams Baptist College Kenneth Startup said Jones oversaw many changes during his time.

“Really he’s been a dynamic innovator during his time here, and that’s one of the reasons we're really glad to acknowledge his contributions,” Startup said. “We’re sad to see him go because he’s been a very effective leader for us.”

Startup said Jones led the college into a comprehensive strategic review that resulted in new programs, like the Criminal Justice program and the Master of Arts and Teaching program.

The college will be moving forward with some of the plans and programs that Dr. Jones led them in developing, Startup said, including the launch of a band program coming this fall.

In honor of Dr. Jones, the college unveiled his portrait to be added to those of former presidents on display.

There was also a guest book for guests to sign that will be given to Dr. Jones before he leaves.

Startup said they have a search committee comprised of faculty, administration, and Board of Trustees members.

“We think our committee is an excellent group of individuals,” Startup said. “They will select a really fine successor for Dr. Jones.”

The committee is already in the process of searching for a new president.

