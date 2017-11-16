UPDATE: Person narrowly avoids getting hit by train

A pedestrian narrowly avoids getting hit by a train in Hoxie.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, emergency crews initially received a call that a pedestrian was walking on the tracks and was hit by a train.

After further investigation, the pedestrian was found ok, having jumped off the tracks before being hit.

