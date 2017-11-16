Town gears up for first Small Business Saturday

While many people are planning for Christmas shopping, one town is reminding residents to shop small.

This year will be Main Street Batesville’s first organized Small Business Saturday event.

It falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to follow Black Friday.

Main Street Batesville Executive Director Shannon Haney said each store in downtown will be offering special deals and discounts as well as refreshments.

She said they want to create a friendly and festive environment for shoppers while also keeping the money local.

“When you buy online or buy at big boxes that money goes out of your community, but our little ma and pas, that money stays here and recirculates,” Haney said.

Haney said not only do small business owners keep the money they make local, they also help the community through sports and events sponsorships.

“Amazon isn’t sponsoring your little league team,” she said.

Wilma Russell opened the Beneath the Willow home décor shop on Main Street last month and said she is excited about the shop local push.

“It’s good for the business owner and it’s also good for the community,” Russell said. “Of course, the taxes that it brings in, which supports different programs in the community.”

Haney said Small Business Saturday is just the first of their holiday events on Main Street.

You can check out their Facebook page for more details on everything downtown.

