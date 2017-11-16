Anonymous raffle winner donates free shopping spree to group

One group in Independence County stocked up on hundreds of dollars of free groceries Thursday after an anonymous donor allowed them to do so.

The shopping spree came after members of the Southside marching band held a fundraiser selling raffle tickets where the winner would receive a ten minute, grab what you can shopping spree at Harps.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, won the raffle but didn't need the free food, so he gave the prize to the Family Violence Prevention Shelters out of Batesville.

Maggie Addington, an advocate for the group, finished the spree with over $826 of free food for the shelters.

"It really touched our hearts. At this time of year, we have a lot of people come in and this is just the perfect time," Addington said. "It was really, really sweet of this person to give and to also want to be anonymous and not really want any spotlight. We are just really touched by it and thankful."

Addington and Tyler Fields, the school's band director said they're thankful for the community's support and for the generous donation.

