Mayor: Committee to look at lowering cost of living

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Walnut Ridge plans to form a new committee that could mean lower utility rates for its residents.

According to Mayor Charles Snapp, he's calling on several city council members, the fire chief, and the water superintendent to come up with ideas.

Snapp plans to challenge the committee to look at every option to allow the cost of living to go down, but still be able to make the improvements the city needs.

He said with more businesses slated to come into Walnut Ridge in 2018, it's now more important than ever to keep the cost of living competitive.

"That's what the ultimate goal is, take care of the residents we have, try to attract the new residents that want a place to work because we are still running an exceptionally low unemployment rate," Snapp said.

Snapp plans to form the committee at their next city council meeting on Nov. 20.

