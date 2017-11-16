Casey's General Store coming to Walnut Ridge

The Walnut Ridge Planning Commission announced Thursday a conditional use permit was approved in order for a Casey's General Store to be built in town.

According to a Facebook post, there are plans build the store on property that has already been purchased.

"Walnut Ridge is on the move, we've had a good year we'll continue to have a good year," said Mayor Charles Snapp.

Right now, there's no timeline on when the store will be built.

