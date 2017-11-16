Casey's General Store coming to Walnut Ridge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Casey's General Store coming to Walnut Ridge

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The Walnut Ridge Planning Commission announced Thursday a conditional use permit was approved in order for a Casey's General Store to be built in town.

According to a Facebook post, there are plans build the store on property that has already been purchased.

"Walnut Ridge is on the move, we've had a good year we'll continue to have a good year," said Mayor Charles Snapp.

Right now, there's no timeline on when the store will be built.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:22 PM EST2017-11-18 02:22:20 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:55 PM EST2017-11-18 02:55:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

  • FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:40 PM EST2017-11-18 02:40:38 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:51 PM EST2017-11-18 02:51:13 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission’s to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission’s to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

  • Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-11-18 02:07:11 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:47 PM EST2017-11-18 02:47:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O’Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O’Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

    •   
Powered by Frankly