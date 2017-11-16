Permit for Casey's General Store issued

The building permit for a new Casey's General Store in Walnut Ridge has been issued, Walnut Ridge city officials said Wednesday.

According to a post on the city's Facebook page , the store will be built on West Main Street with the completion of the paperwork expected to be done this month.

The Walnut Ridge Planning Commission announced in November that a conditional use permit was approved in order for a Casey's General Store to be built in town.

At the time, officials said that there are plans build the store on property that has already been purchased.

"Walnut Ridge is on the move, we've had a good year we'll continue to have a good year," said Mayor Charles Snapp.

