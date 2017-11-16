Over 140,000 meals raised for 2017 Fill the Food Bank

The amount of food raised in the 2017 Fill the Food Bank food drive surpassed the totals in 2016.

The food drive collected a total of 140,509 meals on Thursday, over 4,300 more meals than last years total.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said many of the donors told them they were giving because they had received emergency food assistance in the past.

The food bank appreciates everyone who supported today’s food drive and the other ways people support the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

