Over 140,000 meals raised for 2017 Fill the Food Bank - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Over 140,000 meals raised for 2017 Fill the Food Bank

(Source: Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas Twitter Page) (Source: Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas Twitter Page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The amount of food raised in the 2017 Fill the Food Bank food drive surpassed the totals in 2016.

The food drive collected a total of 140,509 meals on Thursday, over 4,300 more meals than last years total.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said many of the donors told them they were giving because they had received emergency food assistance in the past.

The food bank appreciates everyone who supported today’s food drive and the other ways people support the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:22 PM EST2017-11-18 02:22:20 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:55 PM EST2017-11-18 02:55:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

  • FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:40 PM EST2017-11-18 02:40:38 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:51 PM EST2017-11-18 02:51:13 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission’s to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission’s to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

  • Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-11-18 02:07:11 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:47 PM EST2017-11-18 02:47:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O’Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O’Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

    •   
Powered by Frankly