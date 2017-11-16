West Plains Fire Dept. acquires new rescue pumper

The West Plains Fire Department announced the acquisition of a rescue pumper for their fleet.

According to a Facebook post, Rescue 4626 was removed from service due to major mechanical failure.

Firefighters were forced to move their rescue equipment to a staff pickup to serve as the temporary rescue.

Now, the department has acquired a 2012 International/Rosenbauer rescue pumper to replace Rescue 4626.

Drivers and operators plan on spending time getting familiar with the new truck, and to put their equipment on it to place it into service.

According to the post, it will be housed at Fire Station #1.

