Councilman pushing for road widening project

Reverand Dr. Charles Coleman has pushed the city for years to widen N. Patrick Street in Jonesboro.

Coleman, who is also a city council member, has stressed how dangerous the two-lane stretch of road can be, especially for children in the area.

Coleman said kids are forced to walk in the road or in the ditches as they go to and from home.

The city expects to spend $12.8 million in capital improvement projects next year. Coleman was hopeful this project would be on the list.

Mayor Harold Perrin said the project is on the city’s radar, but it is not planned for 2018.

“I just don’t want something bad on Patrick to happen and it seems like that is the way the world works,” Coleman said. “Something bad has to happen before something is done about it. I hope no kids get killed or something like that and maybe it is taking it to the extreme but I’m sorry, children are just as important to me.”

Coleman said no matter what, he will keep fighting for the project until it happens.

In the meantime, he is encouraging concerned parents to reach out to city officials and to the major to act quickly for the safety of their children.

