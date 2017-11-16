Councilman pushing for road widening project - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Councilman pushing for road widening project

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Reverand Dr. Charles Coleman has pushed the city for years to widen N. Patrick Street in Jonesboro.

Coleman, who is also a city council member, has stressed how dangerous the two-lane stretch of road can be, especially for children in the area.

Coleman said kids are forced to walk in the road or in the ditches as they go to and from home.

The city expects to spend $12.8 million in capital improvement projects next year. Coleman was hopeful this project would be on the list.

Mayor Harold Perrin said the project is on the city’s radar, but it is not planned for 2018.

“I just don’t want something bad on Patrick to happen and it seems like that is the way the world works,” Coleman said. “Something bad has to happen before something is done about it. I hope no kids get killed or something like that and maybe it is taking it to the extreme but I’m sorry, children are just as important to me.”

Coleman said no matter what, he will keep fighting for the project until it happens.

In the meantime, he is encouraging concerned parents to reach out to city officials and to the major to act quickly for the safety of their children.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:22 PM EST2017-11-18 02:22:20 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:55 PM EST2017-11-18 02:55:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

    The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

  • FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:40 PM EST2017-11-18 02:40:38 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:51 PM EST2017-11-18 02:51:13 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission’s to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

    The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission’s to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

  • Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Arkansas State University convention center coming soon

    Friday, November 17 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-11-18 02:07:11 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 9:47 PM EST2017-11-18 02:47:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O’Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

    After presenting a request to get their Embassy Suites Hotel and convention center up and running, the O’Reilly group received the green light from the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission. However, not without certain stipulations in that request.

    •   
Powered by Frankly