Man faces several charges after running from deputy

A Paragould man faces aggravated assault, drug charges, and fleeing after leading Greene County deputies on a chase.

According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy saw a red Dodge Durango Thursday morning driving on the shoulder of Highway 412 near Greene County Road 718.

The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle to see if the driver needed assistance. The driver turned onto County Road 718 and then drove onto the grass near the entrance of Frank’s Auto before pulling back onto the road. The driver then turned into a driveway for a mini storage behind Frank’s Auto.

When the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle, the driver sped away.

The deputy radioed to dispatch advising the driver was running from him.

The driver eventually pulled through a field and got stuck. The deputy turned his patrol vehicle toward the driver in an effort to have cover when he got out. That was when he noticed the suspect try to drive toward him.

The suspect hit the deputy’s vehicle on the driver’s side fender.

The deputy was then able to then arrest the suspect, Rodney Trammell.

Dispatch confirmed Trammell had two active bench warrants and an absconding warrant.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies found a bag with a set of digital scales with a white residue consistent with methamphetamine, a broken glass pipe with green plastic tubing attached commonly used to smoke meth, and five small zip lock style baggies.

Trammell was taken to the Greene County Detention Center and charged with fleeing, reckless driving, driving left of center, running a stop light/sign, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, liability insurance violation, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and fictitious or counterfeit tags.

