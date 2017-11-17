Harding Men's Basketball Drops Season and GAC Opener at Southeastern Oklahoma

DURANT, Okla. - Harding made 10 3-pointers but shot only 32 percent in its Great American Conference and season opener Thursday and fell 70-60 to Southeastern Oklahoma at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



Harding (0-1, 0-1) led early, taking a 13-9 lead on Tim Wagner's jumper with 13:12 left in the first half. Southeastern's Markell Henderson then scored seven straight points, and the Savage Storm led the rest of the way.



Henderson scored all 23 of his points in the first half led Southeastern to a 41-34 halftime lead.



Preston Anderson hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and pull Harding within four, but Southeastern (1-2, 1-0) scored the next seven points and led by at least five the rest of the way.



Wagner made four 3-pointers and led Harding with 18 points. Adam Horn added 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds.



The Bisons were 10 of 21 from 3-point range, but 9 of 38 inside the arc. Harding had only seven field goals in the second half.



Southeastern was only 8 of 35 (23 percent) from 3-point range but had a 45-37 rebound advantage and outscored Harding 24-16 in the paint.



Harding plays its second game of the two-game Oklahoma road trip Saturday at East Central in Ada.