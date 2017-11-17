Highway open after crash involving 18-wheeler

A highway south of Jonesboro was closed for an accident, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reported a crash on Highway 49 south at Gibson Switch Friday morning.

Large wreckers were sent to the scene of the crash which involved a flatbed 18-wheeler.

Injuries were reported with the crash as well, but the severity was not immediately known.

Both lanes on Highway 49 were closed for over two hours, according to ARDOT.

Drivers should use an alternate route, if possible.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

