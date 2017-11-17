Highway open after crash involving 18-wheeler - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Highway open after crash involving 18-wheeler

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A highway south of Jonesboro was closed for an accident, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reported a crash on Highway 49 south at Gibson Switch Friday morning.

Large wreckers were sent to the scene of the crash which involved a flatbed 18-wheeler.

Injuries were reported with the crash as well, but the severity was not immediately known.

Both lanes on Highway 49 were closed for over two hours, according to ARDOT.

Drivers should use an alternate route, if possible.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

    Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:28 PM EST2017-11-19 03:28:47 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:31 PM EST2017-11-19 03:31:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

    An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

  • Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

    Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-11-19 00:49:59 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-11-19 00:55:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob Lake and drowned.

    According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob Lake and drowned.

  • Church gives food to those in need

    Church gives food to those in need

    Saturday, November 18 2017 5:14 PM EST2017-11-18 22:14:16 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-11-18 23:40:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

    Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly