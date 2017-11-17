World Prematurity Day raises awareness of premature births

World Prematurity Day is observed every year on Nov. 17 to raise awareness for premature births.

According to the March of Dimes, premature birth is the leading cause of death among children under the age of five worldwide.

Families across the world, including many in Region 8, know the issues that come with premature birth firsthand.

March of Dimes states babies born too early can face lifelong challenges including health problems that affect the brain, lungs, hearing, or vision.

