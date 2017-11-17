World Prematurity Day raises awareness of premature births - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

World Prematurity Day raises awareness of premature births

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

World Prematurity Day is observed every year on Nov. 17 to raise awareness for premature births.

According to the March of Dimes, premature birth is the leading cause of death among children under the age of five worldwide.

Families across the world, including many in Region 8, know the issues that come with premature birth firsthand.

March of Dimes states babies born too early can face lifelong challenges including health problems that affect the brain, lungs, hearing, or vision.

To learn more about World Prematurity Day, click here.

For local organizations that raise money and awareness for premature babies, click here.

