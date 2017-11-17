Monette Bypass set to open before Thanksgiving - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Monette Bypass set to open before Thanksgiving

(Source: ARDOT via Twitter) (Source: ARDOT via Twitter)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Just in time for Thanksgiving travel, lanes for a new bypass are scheduled to open next week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, newly constructed lanes on the Monette Bypass on Arkansas Highway 18 in Craighead County will open, weather permitting, on Monday, Nov. 20.

The completed four-lane section will allow drivers to travel around Monette on the new bypass.

ARDOT states travelers will have to use Arkansas Highway 139 to get in and out of Monette until the east and west connectors are constructed, which is expected to take two to four weeks.

Work started on the bypass in March 2016 as part of a $14 million project which included constructing four box culverts, a 329-foot bridge over Cockle Burr Slough, and new lanes.

The bypass is part of the Connecting Arkansas Program funded through a 10-year, half-cent sales tax.

